Mom of Carolina Panthers Employee Who Killed 2 Kids Says She 'Has Never Shown Any Signs of Being Depressed'

The mother of a North Carolina woman and Carolina Panthers employee who killed her two kids and committed suicide by jumping from an interstate highway bridge on Saturday says she saw no red flags to suggest her daughter would be capable of such a crime.

“Our daughter has never shown any signs of being depressed,” said Patricia Treadway, the mother of Christina Treadway, 34, and grandmother to Christina’s two children, 7-year-old son Isaiah Miller and 3-year-old daughter Iliyah Miller, in brief comments to Charlotte TV station FOX 46 WJZY.

“I want people to know she is a loving mother and would not have done this if she wasn’t so trapped and so alone,” Patricia Treadway said.

In a post on a GoFundMe page created by Christina’s parents, Allen Treadway wrote: “I am her father and we are struggling to understand how something like this could have happened, they were all beautiful souls.”

Writing on his own GoFundMe page, where he supported the Treadways fundraising efforts on behalf of their daughter and grandchildren, the children’s father, Antoine Moore, said: “Just know these kids were treated very well and loved emensley [sic] by their mother and father.”

“Christina was a loving mother who loved those children dearly,” he added. “Please allow them to Rest In Peace and allow us time to mourn this horrible event without the negativity. No one will ever know what myself and both families involved are going through. Please keep us all in your prayers.”

Antoine’s father, Greg Moore, said his son and Christina had been in a relationship for about 10 years, and that his son was out with friends when he received a text from Christina saying “she was going to end it all.”

“My children’s mother decided to end her life,” Antoine Moore wrote on his GoFundMe page. “And end my two beautiful kids lives. I am beyond hurt and sad.”

He added: “You never know what a person is going through mentally. My kids were my everything I truly don’t know how my life will go on.”

Christina Treadway put her children’s singing and dancing talents on display in a series of YouTube videos that also featured Christina herself, going by the name Tina Lateena. She worked as a seasonal ticket-taker employed by the Carolina Panthers football team at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Authorities say that after Christina jumped from the bridge of Interstate 485, where she died at the scene, they learned information that directed them to her residence. Police forced their way inside to find the children alone and fatally injured. They later died at Carolina Medical Center.

Police have not shared a motive or revealed the type of the injuries suffered by the children.

Antoine Moore’s mother and the children’s paternal grandmother, Tina Moore, said that Christina “was a great mom. She was really, really a great girl.”

She added: “I love Tina to death, but she was just troubled. I don’t know what happened because she came and stayed at my house for the summer. I don’t know what happen, she just lost it.”

The maternal grandmother, Patricia Treadway, said of her daughter and grandchildren: “They were loved so very much in life and so very much in death.”