Carolina Panthers Employee Kills Her Kids, 7 and 3, Before Jumping off Interstate Bridge

A North Carolina mom jumped to her death from a highway bridge Saturday after fatally injuring her two children, ages 7 and 3, whose talents and accomplishments she celebrated in a series of YouTube videos, PEOPLE confirms.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police identified the deceased as 34-year-old Christina Treadway, her 7-year-old son Isaiah Miller, and her 3-year-old daughter Iliyah Miller.

Going by the name Tina Lateena, Treadway, who was a “gameday employee” of the Carolina Panthers football team, according to the Charlotte Observer, described herself as “A mom who loves her kids and glam!!” on the YouTube channel where she posted multiple videos of her two children singing and dancing.

Six months ago, she posted a birthday video to the children’s father, writing, “My love for you is so BIG it has reached all over the world!”

After the deaths of his children, the father wrote on a GoFundMe page, “My kids were my everything I truly don’t know how my life will go on.”

Iliyah Miller, left, with brother Isaiah Miller GoFundMe

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Police said Treadway jumped from a bridge on Interstate 485. After she was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities backtracked to her home to find the two children at home alone with life-threatening injuries that required them to be taken to Carolina Medical Center, where they later died, according to WKRN.

“We love those kids and this has by far been the worst day of my entire life,” the children’s grandfather, Greg Moore, told FOX 46 WJZY.

She was a great mom,” said the grandmother, Tina Moore. “She was really, really a great girl. I love Tina to death, but she was just troubled. I don’t know what happened because she came and stayed at my house for the summer. I don’t know what happen, she just lost it,” she said.

A second set of grandparents also created a GoFundMe page for help with funeral and travel expenses.

Police did not release the nature of the injuries against the children but said they were looking at what might have caused Treadway to take the actions she did.

“Obviously, that’s at the core of this investigation,” said Major Mike Smathers, WKRN reports. “What would cause someone to be so despondent to want to take their own life and take the lives of their children? But that’s going to be a key component of the investigation, and we’re nowhere near ready to speak on that.”

• For more compelling true crime coverage,follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

Moore said that his son, who had been in a relationship with Treadway for about 10 years, was out with friends when he received a text “saying that she loves him and she’s sorry and that she’s going to end it all and the kids.”

“What she did is unbelievable,” Moore said.

“He has never ever been abusive, his kids love him, he’s a great father, a great son and I love him dearly,” he said. “Right now, I don’t know how he’s holding up. We’re a basket case and he’s holding us together.”

He added: “I just feel bad they won’t be able to grow up and be the good people they are suppose to be. I told my son, ‘you’re going to have to live their life for them and we’re not going to forget them.'”