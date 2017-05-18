1 Dead, 13 Injured as Car Strikes Pedestrians in Times Square: Report

One person was killed and 13 were injured in when a car struck pedestrians in New York City’s Times Square, according to CBS 2 New York.

The New York Police Department tells PEOPLE there is currently a suspect in custody. CBS New York reports that according to the NYPD, the motive is apparently not terror and that the 26-year-old suspect has a prior record for DUI.

The NYPD is testing for alcohol and drugs, according to the NYPD.

Authorities have responded to the scene and first responders are tending to injured people.

#FDNY is on scene at 45 St/ Broadway motor vehicle accident. We have reports of pedestrians struck — FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2017

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.