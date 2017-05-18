1 Dead, 13 Injured as Car Strikes Pedestrians in Times Square: Report

One person was killed and 13 were injured in when a car struck pedestrians in New York City’s Times Square, according to CBS 2 New York.
The New York Police Department tells PEOPLE there is currently a suspect in custody. CBS New York reports that according to the NYPD, the motive is apparently not terror and that the 26-year-old suspect has a prior record for DUI.
The NYPD is testing for alcohol and drugs, according to the NYPD.
Authorities have responded to the scene and first responders are tending to injured people.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.