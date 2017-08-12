Car Plows into Counter-Protesters at White Nationalist Rally, Leaving 1 Dead

One person has died after a car drove into a group of pedestrians at a downtown Charlottesville White Nationalist Rally Saturday afternoon.

In a tweet shared shortly after the incident, Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer announced the casualty — saying he is “heartbroken that a life has been lost here.”

“I urge all people of good will—go home,” the mayor wrote.

I am heartbroken that a life has been lost here. I urge all people of good will–go home. — Mike Signer (@MikeSigner) August 12, 2017

Several people were injured and received medical treatment at the scene, Time reports.

In a video posted on Twitter, a vehicle can be seen driving through the crowd and hitting another car. It appears the car hit counter-protestors who came out Saturday to stand against the “Unite the Right” rally.

Video of driving through crowd of protesters in #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/dckPhX3fxf — Severin Jahn (@severin_jahn) August 12, 2017

The incident comes hours after Virginia’s governor declared a state of emergency at 11 a.m., according to the Washington Post.

Saturday’s rally was in protest to plans to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a Charlottesville city park.

Last night, hundreds of torch-bearing white supremacists marched through the University of Virginia campus chanting “white lives matter” and “you will not replace us.”

Folks said counter protesters were hit by a vehicle as they turned the corner. Medics are here. #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/qQAIRy7YSN — ACLU of Virginia (@ACLUVA) August 12, 2017

On Saturday afternoon, President Donald Trump asked both groups to remain peaceful tweeting, “We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!”

This story is developing