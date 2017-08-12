Car Plows into Counter-Protesters at White Nationalist Rally, Leaving 1 Dead

One person has died after a car drove into a group of pedestrians at a downtown Charlottesville White Nationalist Rally Saturday afternoon.
In a tweet shared shortly after the incident, Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer announced the casualty — saying he is “heartbroken that a life has been lost here.”
“I urge all people of good will—go home,” the mayor wrote.
Several people were injured and received medical treatment at the scene, Time reports.
In a video posted on Twitter, a vehicle can be seen driving through the crowd and hitting another car. It appears the car hit counter-protestors who came out Saturday to stand against the “Unite the Right” rally.
The incident comes hours after Virginia’s governor declared a state of emergency at 11 a.m., according to the Washington Post.
Saturday’s rally was in protest to plans to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a Charlottesville city park.
Last night, hundreds of torch-bearing white supremacists marched through the University of Virginia campus chanting “white lives matter” and “you will not replace us.”
On Saturday afternoon, President Donald Trump asked both groups to remain peaceful tweeting, “We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!”
This story is developing