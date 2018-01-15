Car Goes Airborne and Crashes Into Second Story of a California Dentist Office, Driver Charged

On Sunday morning, a speeding car soared off a raised median divider and crashed into the second-floor of a dentist’s office in Santa Ana, California.

According to authorities, the driver of the white Nissan lost control of the vehicle while exceeding the speed limit. The driver, who has not been named, was allegedly charged with DUI, say police.

There were two people in the vehicle. One of them was able to get out of the vehicle after the crash, while the second occupant was rescued by the Orange County Fire Authority. In a series of tweets, the OCFA said that the crash caused a small fire. Both occupants of the car suffered only minor injuries.

OCFA on scene in SANTA ANA of a vehicle into a building. One person still trapped inside the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/sWmtovu0Kd — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018

The dental office was closed at the time of the crash, and authorities do not believe anyone was inside.

Shortly after the crash, a nearby business released surveillance video of the crash. In the video, seen below, the car careened across a four-lane road. While there was traffic on the street, none of the other vehicles hit the car.

Unbelievable new surveillance video shows a car hitting a median and launching into the second story of a Santa Ana dentist office. Driver and passenger transported with minor injuries. @NBCLA @ChristineNBCLA pic.twitter.com/Yw4poZXUNR — Kenny Holmes (@KHOLMESlive) January 15, 2018

The Orange County Fire Authority confirms to PEOPLE that they transported both of the vehicle’s occupants to a nearby hospital, where they were treated and released.

PEOPLE confirms that the Santa Ana Police Department arrived on the scene and charged the unidentified driver with a DUI. The passenger was not charged with any wrongdoing.