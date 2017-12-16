Bodies of Canadian Billionaire and His Wife Found in Their Home in Apparently 'Suspicious' Death

A Canadian billionaire and his wife were found dead in their Toronto home, under conditions which the police have called “suspicious,” according to multiple reports.

On Friday, Barry Sherman, founder and chairman of Apotex — a large Canadian pharmaceutical company that sells generic drugs — and his wife Honey were found dead at their home in Toronto, according to the BBC.

The BBC reported that during a press conference, Constable David Hopkinson said that “The circumstances of their death appear suspicious and we are treating it that way.”

According to CNBC, Hopkinson added that the police were called to their home just before noon on Friday to respond to a “medical complaint.”

Hopkinson went on to say that their deaths are not currently being treated as homicides and that authorities are still “investigating and taking apart the scene,” reported CNBC.

The Toronto Police Department and Ontario Medical Examiner’s office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

According to CBC, Detective Brandon Price told reporters on Friday that further investigation needs to be done in order to “determine if there is foul play involved or not. And at this point we cannot say 100 per cent with certainty if there is or there is not.”

The BBC also reported that according to a police statement made on Friday evening, there was no sign of forced entry on the property.

Although according to the BBC, the police have not yet revealed any additional details of the couple’s deaths or confirmed their identities, multiple friends of the couple have expressed their condolences on social media.

Ontario health minister Eric Hoskins confirmed the couple had been “found dead” on Friday afternoon.

“I am beyond words right now,” he wrote. “My dear friends Barry and Honey Sherman have been found dead. Wonderful human beings, incredible philanthropists, great leaders in health care. A very, very sad day. Barry, Honey, rest in peace.”

I am beyond words right now. My dear friends Barry and Honey Sherman have been found dead. Wonderful human beings, incredible philanthropists, great leaders in health care. A very, very sad day. Barry, Honey, rest in peace. — Dr. Eric Hoskins (@DrEricHoskins) December 15, 2017

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also shared his sympathies for the couple writing that, “Sophie and I are saddened by news of the sudden passing of Barry and Honey Sherman. Our condolences to their family & friends, and to everyone touched by their vision & spirit.”

Sophie and I are saddened by news of the sudden passing of Barry and Honey Sherman. Our condolences to their family & friends, and to everyone touched by their vision & spirit. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 16, 2017

Additionally, Apotex released a statement on the death of their founder and chairman.

“We’ve been informed of the tragic news that Barry and Honey Sherman have unexpectedly passed away. All of us at Apotex are deeply shocked and saddened by this news and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.”