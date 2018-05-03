Bill Cosby's Wife Calls for Criminal Investigation of Prosecutors and Claims Victim 'Perjured' Herself

Camille Cosby railed against her husband’s conviction by comparing it to the mistreatment of black men in the Jim Crow era, saying Cosby was the victim of “lynch mobs.” She invoked the 1955 murder of Emmett Till, the 14-year-old African American boy accused of flirting with a white woman who, decades later, said she fabricated her story.

“Since when are all accusers truthful?,” she asked. “History disproves that.”

She added: “In the case of Bill Cosby, unproven accusations evolved into lynch mobs, who publicly and privately coerced cancellations of Bill Cosby’s scheduled performances; syndications of The Cosby Show; rescissions of honorary degrees and a vindictive attempt to close an exhibition of our collection of African American art in the Smithsonian Museum of African Art.”

She claimed Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele’s office perpetrated “the worst injustices,” adding: “Three criminal charges, promised during an unethical campaign for the district attorney’s office, were filed against my husband…all based on what I believe to be a falsified account.”

“I am publicly asking for a criminal investigation of that district attorney and his cohorts,” she added. “This is a homogeneous group of exploitive and corrupt people, whose primary purpose is to advance themselves professionally and economically at the expense of Mr. Cosby’s life.”

The trial was the second one to present Constand’s claims to jurors, after a 2017 mistrial in which jurors failed to reach a verdict.

Constand first alerted the prosecutor’s office to the attack in 2005. When the prosecutor at the time declined to file charges, Constand filed a civil suit that Cosby paid $3.38 million to settle.

After statements made by Cosby in a deposition for that civil suit came to light — in which he admitted that he had acquired Quaaludes to have sex with women — Steele reopened the case and brought the charges that led to Cosby’s conviction. No date has been announced for his sentencing.

Constand: ‘Truth Prevails’

Reacting to the verdict the next day, Constand tweeted, “A very profound and heartfelt thank you to the Commonwealth of PA, Montgomery County, for their service and sacrifices. Congratulations. Truth prevails.”

Immediately after the verdict, previous Cosby accusers wept outside the courthouse.

At a press conference immediately after, Lili Bernard, who has accused Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 1992, called Constand the “Joan of Ark on the War on Rape.”

“Can you pinch me? I feel like I’m dreaming,” Bernard said.

“I feel like my faith in humanity is restored,” she added, thanking the jury “for positioning themselves on the right side of history.”