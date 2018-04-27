What's Next for Camille Cosby, Who Called Prosecutor 'Heinously and Explosively Ambitious?'

When defense attorneys for Bill Cosby presented their closing argument this week at his sexual assault trial, his wife Camille sat behind him in the courtroom, signaling her support for her husband of 54 years.

Camille Cosby, 74, hugged her husband before the jury came in to listen to the defense, according to CBS News. The two chatted and smiled, and he gave her a kiss on the cheek.

For years, Camille has supported of her husband, who was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. As other accusers came forward — more than 60 in all — Camille remained steadfastly by his side, maintaining the position that the accusers were all liars.

Camille has rarely spoken out about the case. In 2014, after the first allegations surfaced, she released a statement of unconditional support to her husband.

“The man I met, and fell in love with, and whom I continue to love, is the man you all knew through his work,” she wrote. “He is a kind man, a generous man, a funny man, and a wonderful husband, father and friend. He is the man you thought you knew.”

In the statement, she assailed Cosby’s accusers.

“A different man has been portrayed in the media over the last two months,” she wrote. “It is the portrait of a man I do not know. It is also a portrait painted by individuals and organizations whom many in the media have given a pass. There appears to be no vetting of my husband’s accusers before stories are published or aired. An accusation is published, and immediately goes viral.”

“None of us will ever want to be in the position of attacking a victim,” she concluded. “But the question should be asked — who is the victim?”

After Cosby’s 2017 trial ended with a deadlocked jury, Camille spoke out again, calling the prosecutor “heinously and explosively ambitious.” She also alleged the judge was “overtly and arrogantly collaborating with the [district attorney].”

Camille Cosby wasn’t in the courtroom when the disgraced entertainer found was guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault and ordered to remain confined to his home pending sentencing. According to court records, he will stay in the home that he has shared with Camille for decades.

When Cosby is sentenced, state law could allow a maximum possible penalty of 10 years per charge — or 30 years total. Cosby is 80.

The guilty verdicts — after years of mounting sexual assault and misconduct accusations from dozens of women, many of them remarkably similar and all of them denied by Cosby — upend his formerly iconic career in comedy and TV.

His attorneys have said they will appeal. “We are very disappointed by the verdict,” attorney Tom Mesereau said after the verdict. “We don’t think Mr. Cosby is guilty of anything.”

The date for a judge to determine Cosby’s prison term is not yet known, according to authorities. It is unclear if Camille Cosby will attend the sentencing hearing.