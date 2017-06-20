Calif. Mom Allegedly Attempted an Exorcism on Her 11-Year-Old Daughter

A California woman is in jail after attempting last week to perform an exorcism on her 11-year-old daughter while on a local beach, authorities allege.

Kimberly Felder, 45, was charged Tuesday with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, felony child abuse and aggravated mayhem, PEOPLE confirms. She remains behind bars at the Humboldt County Correctional Facility in Eureka, California. Her arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 pm local time on Tuesday.

Investigators say that on Friday, Felder allegedly stripped her young daughter naked and shoved handfuls of sand in the girl’s eyes and mouth while at Centerville Beach County Park near Eureka in Northern California.

“The mother said she was trying to remove the demons from the child,” Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal alleged in a statement.

Felder continued to strike, bite and choke the girl in front of a crowd of approximately 10 to 12 people, authorities claim.

Honsal said that a local resident stepped in to help and struggled on the ground with Felder, who then allegedly picked up a piece of driftwood and hit the child over the head with it.

Authorities were called to the scene around 9 a.m. Friday and were able to pull Felder from her daughter and place her in handcuffs.

The girl received multiple injuries from the attack, including severe damage to her right ear. Her status on Tuesday was not immediately available.

Felder has not entered a plea to her charges or retained an attorney who could comment on her behalf.