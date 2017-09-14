California Woman Allegedly Tried to Flush Newborn Baby Down McDonald’s Toilet

A California McDonald’s cashier was arrested on September 4 after she allegedly gave birth inside a bathroom stall and tried to flush the newborn baby down the toilet.

Sarah Lockner has been charged with attempted murder and is being held on $11 million bail, PEOPLE confirms. The 25-year-old remains in custody in the San Mateo County Jail.

According to prosecutors, Lockner was at work when she began to complain of stomach pains and visited the bathroom numerous times, CBS reports.

A coworker told Redwood City Police that she went into the bathroom to check on Lockner. The coworker said she saw blood on the floor, but that Lockner allegedly said that she was having a “heavy period.”

According to prosecutors, another coworker told investigators that she allegedly looked over the stall and saw a newborn baby face down in the toilet bowl. Lockner’s hand was allegedly on the baby’s back. The arrest report alleges that Lockner told the coworker not to call police.

Redwood City Police confirm to PEOPLE that they arrived on the scene and rushed the baby to a nearby hospital. The baby was not breathing and had no pulse, but first responders were able to resuscitate him.

Prosecutors tell KRON that the baby will survive, but it is unclear whether he has suffered brain damage.

Lockner has not yet entered a plea, and court records do not list an attorney. No one answered PEOPLE’s phone calls to Lockner’s home.