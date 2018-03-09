Reports of Gunfire at California Veteran's Home

Yountville Veteran's Home
Chip Chipman/Bloomberg/Getty
Greg Hanlon and KC Baker
March 09, 2018 03:19 PM

Law enforcement responded to the Yountville Veteran’s Home in Yountville, California, on Friday following reports of gunfire, the California Department of Veteran’s Affairs announced on Twitter.

“The safety of our residents, workers and the community is our top priority,” the message read, adding that the department had activated its emergency response protocol.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone had been wounded. Additional details about what happened were not immediately available.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Department issued an alert to residents at 10:30 a.m. Friday warning them to avoid the area because of “activity at the Veterans Home in Yountville.”

PEOPLE was unable to reach local authorities.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now