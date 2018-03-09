Reports of Gunfire at California Veteran's Home

Law enforcement responded to the Yountville Veteran’s Home in Yountville, California, on Friday following reports of gunfire, the California Department of Veteran’s Affairs announced on Twitter.

“The safety of our residents, workers and the community is our top priority,” the message read, adding that the department had activated its emergency response protocol.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone had been wounded. Additional details about what happened were not immediately available.

Yountville Veterans Home Update ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Y4Wt0dK9kZ — CalVet (@MyCalVet) March 9, 2018

The Napa County Sheriff’s Department issued an alert to residents at 10:30 a.m. Friday warning them to avoid the area because of “activity at the Veterans Home in Yountville.”

PEOPLE was unable to reach local authorities.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.