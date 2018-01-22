Crime
From a Desperate Escape to Startling Abuse Allegations: How House of Horrors Investigation Unfolded
Riverside County authorities say they first learned what was allegedly going on inside the Turpin family home on Jan. 14 — here is what happened next
By People Staff
A Teen's Escape Reveals Deplorable Conditions
The California child abuse investigation whose house of horrors has made international headlines began early on Jan. 14, when a 17-year-old girl — so small she looked seven years younger — escaped her family's home in Perris and called 911, claiming her 12 siblings, ages 2 to 29, were being held captive by parents David and Louise Turpin, 56 and 49.
"Further investigation revealed several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark and foul-smelling surroundings, but the parents were unable to immediately provide a logical reason why their children were restrained in that manner," authorities with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said in a news release on Jan. 15.
"Deputies located what they believed to be 12 children inside the house, but were shocked to discover that [seven] of them were actually adults, ranging in age from 18 to 29. The victims appeared to be malnourished and very dirty."
As authorities would later explain, the 17-year-old's call to authorities was the culmination of a plan more than two years in the making.
Parents Arrested as Kids Are Hospitalized
Following their discoveries at the Turpin home, authorities took David and Louise (left and right) into custody where they were ultimately each charged with a dozen counts of torture, to which they pleaded not guilty.
"The six children were eventually transported to the Riverside University Hospital System (RUHS) for medical examinations and admitted for treatment," the sheriff's department said.
"The seven adult children were transported to Corona Regional Medical Center for an examination and admitted for medical treatment."
'Shocked' Relatives Speak Out
The paternal grandparents of the Turpin children said on Tuesday they were “surprised and shocked” by the charges against David and Louise.
Reacting to the news, James and Betty Turpin, David’s parents, spoke to ABC News of their disbelief. They said they spoke to David once or twice a month, though they had not visited their son or their grandchildren in four or five years.
The last time they did, James and Betty said the children “looked thin” but seemed like a “happy family.”
“We are as hurt and shocked and angry and disappointed as everybody else,” Teresa Robinette, Louise's sister (right), said through tears in an interview with NBC News, which aired Wednesday morning on Today.
Robinette said her sister would allegedly dismiss her sisters’ concerns the children weren’t eating enough.
“I always made comments to Louise when I did talk to her about, ‘Gosh, they’re so skinny,'” Robinette said. “And she would laugh it off: ‘Well, David is so tall and lanky — they’re gonna be like him.'”
A neighbor of the family told PEOPLE on Tuesday the parents and children exhibited “odd” behaviors.
Witness at Suspects' Vow Renewals Describes Past Interactions with Family
An Elvis impersonator who oversaw three wedding vow renewals for David and Louise told PEOPLE the allegations are “sad, disturbing, upsetting, sickening.”
But Kent Ripley, the entertainer who performed as Elvis for the family, said he saw nothing to indicate any abuse of the children or tension between them and their parents.
He said the Turpins’ name immediately leapt out at him following reports of the parents’ arrest because he recalled their large collection of kids — and David's unusual haircut.
“I definitely didn’t want people to think that I saw something and didn’t say something,” said Ripley, who first performed a marriage renewal ceremony for the couple on Oct. 29, 2011, to mark their 26th anniversary, according to video of the event shared by A Elvis Chapel.
When the couple returned to the same chapel for another vow renewal on Sept. 2, 2013 — and yet again on Oct. 31, 2015 — their children joined them.
In 2013, the girls served as bridesmaids and flower girls in matching plaid dresses, with the boys in black suits, and they all jumped in afterward to sing “Hound Dog.”
After the more recent ceremony in 2015, Ripley counted out the kids. “Lucky 13!” he said, the video shows.
Hospital Official: 'Very Sobering Experience to See'
A California hospital official told PEOPLE it will be a long road to recovery for the 13 Turpin siblings.
“They have undergone a horrible period in their life,” said Mark Uffer, chief executive officer of Corona Regional Medical Center, where the seven adult Turpin children are now being treated.
The six minors taken from the home are being treated at a separate facility, Uffer said.
“As I have talked to the nurses — some are the same ages as some of these people — I think everyone of us has a sense of how fortunate we are in our lives that we never have had to endure what they have had to endure,” Uffer explained. “It is a very sobering experience to see.”
Uffer told PEOPLE the adult children — five girls and two boys between the ages of 18 and 29 — “are actually pretty stable” considering what they have been through. "We are keeping them all together; we have tried to recreate a positive family environment for them so they are with their siblings, and they appear to be doing well in that environment," he said."
Prosecutor Details Alleged Abuse: 'This Is Depraved Conduct'
“Severe, pervasive, prolonged.”
That is how a California prosecutor characterized the abuse David and Louise allegedly inflicted on their 13 children over a period of at least seven years — torture, the prosecutor said, that included beatings, starvation and strangulation.
At a Thursday morning news conference, Riverside County District Attorney Michael Hestrin (right) laid out a series of startling accusations about the conditions authorities discovered in Perris.
Hestrin described at length the nature of the alleged abuse while noting it was only a “snapshot” of the case thus far. He said it appears “no one [outside the family] noticed what was happening.”
Hestrin said the abuse the couple’s children faced intensified over time, as the family moved first from the Fort Worth area in Texas, in 2010, to Murrieta, California, and then to Perris in 2014. “What started out as neglect became severe, pervasive, prolonged child abuse,” Hestrin said.
“This is severe emotional, physical abuse. There’s no way around that,” he said. “This is depraved conduct.”
Among other behaviors, Hestrin alleged that the Turpins, including parents and children, slept all day and were “up all through the night,” going to bed about 4 or 5 a.m.
The children were allowed to shower no more than once a year and none had “ever” seen a dentist, he said. They last saw a doctor more than four years ago, he said, and were fed very little.
'Healthy' Dogs Set for Adoption After Being Found in Turpin Home
Authorities said two dogs found in the Turpin home are healthy and trained, at odds with the conditions of the children around them.
The two female 1-year-old pups — one of whom is named Fluffy — are not only healthy, someone has taken the time to train them.
“The animals, one white and one black, appear healthy and friendly and are leash-trained,” an animal control official said in a news release from the City of Perris.
Authorities released images of the two seemingly well-fed sweater-wearing dogs as they are being put up for adoption.
Expecting high interest in the pair, who must be adopted together, the city will hold a raffle to place them in a new home, according to the release.
Suspects Appear in Court
Both wearing dark suits and reportedly showing no emotion, David and Louise were arraigned on Thursday where they pleaded not guilty to a litany of charges.
They are each accused of 12 counts of torture, seven counts of abuse of a dependent adult, six counts of child abuse or neglect and 12 counts of false imprisonment.
David is also charged with one count of lewd act on a child under the age of 14 by force, fear, or duress.
They are next due in court on Feb. 23. If convicted, each faces up to 94 years to life in prison.
Speaking to reporters after their court hearing on Thursday, attorneys for David and Louise declined to comment beyond broad reactions about the allegations against them.
Jeff Moore, Louise’s attorney, told PEOPLE, “The allegations carry life in state prison. In terms of possible sentences this is about as serious as it gets.”
Echoing that, David’s attorney, David Macher, said, “Anytime you are talking about a century of imprisonment is a very serious case.”
Journals Kept by 13 Children Will Be 'Powerful Evidence'
The 13 Turpin children were allegedly deprived of many things by their parents including regular meals, access to lavatories, and daily showers.
But there’s one thing investigators have found they were given: journals to write their stories.
In an interview with ABC News, prosecutor Michael Hestrin said that “hundreds of journals” have been recovered from the children’s home — material he thinks will likely be able to document what was happening inside the house in real time.
“My guess is that’s going to be powerful evidence about what was happening from the perspective of the victims,” he said.
Couple Accused in House of Horrors Married When She Was 16 and He Was 23
David and Louise wed in Pearisburg, Virginia, on Feb. 11, 1985, according to the court clerk’s office in Giles County, Virginia.
She was 16 years old and he was 23.
Both Turpins reportedly grew up in nearby Princeton, West Virginia, just over the state line, and the nature of their years-long relationship remains a key area of scrutiny in the investigation of how the suspected abuse of their children carried on for so long, getting worse over time, without being detected.
Authorities have alleged the violence “intensified” as the family moved first from the area of Fort Worth, Texas, to Murrieta, California, in 2010, and then to Perris in 2014.
Before California, the Turpins lived in Texas for 17 years.
Louise’s half-brother Billy Lambert told PEOPLE she met David in church and the two “ran away” together to get married when she was 16 but were returned home to West Virginia by police, at which point Louise’s father signed off on the nuptials. At 20, Louise had her first child, Lambert said.
'It Seemed Like ... the Perfect Little Family'
A motive has not been publicly confirmed but Hestrin, the Riverside district attorney, told reporters last week that it appears “no one [outside the family] noticed what was happening.”
Asked about a possible religious or cult-like motivation for the suspects’ behavior, Hestrin said, “Not that I know, no.”
Lambert, Louise's brother, said he had not seen his nieces and nephews in years and while he had noticed social awkwardness in some of them, there weren't other warning signs.
“Any time I saw them I never saw [David] raise his voice, I never saw him or [Louise] angry,” Lambert told PEOPLE. “It seemed like they had the perfect little family."
"They always went out to Six Flags or Disneyland," he said. "We thought, ‘Wow this is nice.’ To us it seemed normal.”
• With ELAINE ARADILLAS, K.C. BAKER, ADAM CARLSON, ALEXIA FERNANDEZ, CHRIS HARRIS, DAVE QUINN, HARRIET SOKMENSUER, JEFF TRUESDELL and CHRISTINE PELISEK
