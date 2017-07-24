Calif. Teen Allegedly Live-Streams Crash That Killed Her Little Sister: ‘Jacqueline, Please Wake Up’

An 18-year-old California teen is accused of drunkenly crashing her car into a field last week, killing her younger sister and seriously injuring another — all while allegedly live-streaming what happened online, PEOPLE confirms.

Authorities say Obdulia Sanchez was driving with her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline, and another 14-year-old girl on Friday about 6:40 p.m. in Los Banos, California, when she lost control of her vehicle, ejecting both passengers, who were not wearing seat belts.

The 2003 Buick that Sanchez was driving swerved to the other side of the road before it tore through a barbed wire fence into a field and flipped over, according to a California Highway Patrol report obtained by PEOPLE.

The report states that “alcohol is believed to be a factor in this collision.”

Sanchez was allegedly streaming live video of herself to Instagram before the crash and then apparently resumed filming soon after, according to footage that has been posted online.

Her relatives confirmed that she had recorded the video, according to local TV station KFSN.

“Investigators are aware of the possibility of video evidence on social media,” the highway patrol’s report states. “Investigators are looking into the validity of these reports and will provide updates as they become available.”

Video: ‘My Sister Is … Dying’

PEOPLE was not immediately able to confirm the authenticity of footage from the crash that was posted online, but it appears to show Sanchez driving down the highway, while she raps along to a song playing in her car, before then careening off the road.

The footage seems to capture the vehicle’s passengers screaming, and then chaos, before it shows Sanchez apparently kneeling beside her mortally wounded sister on the ground.

Sanchez appears to speak calmly at first and then grows increasingly emotional. “Hey, everybody, if I go to f—— jail for life, you already know why,” she says.

Aiming the camera at her sister’s motionless and bloody body, Sanchez says, “My sister is f—— dying. Look, I f—— love my sister to death. I don’t give a f—. Man, we about to die. This is the last thing I wanted to happen to us, but it just did.”

Then she says, “Jacqueline, please wake up.”

“I don’t f—— care though,” Sanchez continues. “I’m a hold it down. I love you, rest in peace, sweetie. If you don’t survive, baby, I am so f—— sorry. I did not mean to kill you, sweetie. Sweetie, I am f—— sorry. Sweetie, please, wake up!”

Jacqueline was pronounced dead shortly after the crash, according to authorities. The other passenger sustained major trauma to her right leg, the highway patrol report states.

Sanchez complained of pain to her chest and knee after the crash.

She is being held at the Merced County Jail in California on $300,000 bond on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs causing injury and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

It is unclear whether she has retained an attorney or if she has entered a plea.

“At first we didn’t even want to believe it was real,” one woman who recorded the live-stream told KFSN. “I recorded it and posted it mainly because as someone who uses Snapchat, I see a lot of people driving with their Snapchats, doing what she was doing, so to me it was like an eye-opener.”

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office referred calls for comment to the California Highway Patrol.

According to a GoFundMe page set up to help cover Jacqueline’s funeral expenses, the 14-year-old was planning to celebrate her quinceañera — her fifteenth birthday.

“It breaks our heart to find out she passed away two days ago, while doing the preparation for her Quincenera,” the page states. “God bless every single person on hear [sic] and prayers to Jacqueline..RIP BEAUTIFUL…”