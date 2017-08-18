Heidi Nunes and her husband Jared Tucker were on a romantic tour through Europe to celebrate their first year of marriage when tragedy struck.

After traveling through Paris and Venice, the California couple made it to Barcelona’s popular Las Ramblas tourist district where they were enjoying drinks Thursday evening when a van barreled into the hot-spot in what authorities are calling a terror attack, NBC News reports.

“Next think I knew there’s screaming [and] yelling,” Nunes, 40, told NBC. “I got pushed inside the souvenir kiosk and stayed there hiding while everybody kept running by screaming.”

Moments before the incident, Tucker told his wife he was going to the bathroom, Nunes said. That’s the last time she saw him.

“He left, and seconds later she was pushed over into the kiosk and she was disoriented trying to find him,” Tucker’s brother-in-law, Kalani Kalnui, told ABC News of the couple.

“She was able to get out of the area with the friend they were staying with in Barcelona, who came and picked her up.”

Just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, the van jumped the curb and left a trail of bloodied, bruised bodies as it continued on its path for more than a thousand feet. Along with the 13 people killed, at least 100 more were injured in the incident authorities called a terror attack.

Nunes told ABC News that she’s aware of a photo circulating online that appears to show an injured Tucker being helped by someone.

Officials with the U.S. State Department said that one American “suffered minor injuries” in the attack, but would not identify the person, ABC reports.

Police arrested two men in connection with the attack, but neither is accused of driving the van, the New York Times reports. ISIS claimed responsibility for the Barcelona attack via its Amaq agency, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.

Just hours after the van attack, a separate alleged terror plot occurred in the Spanish resort town of Cambrils. Catalan police confirm officers shot and killed four suspects in the attack. A woman injured in the incident has died, officials announced on Friday – bringing the death toll to 14.