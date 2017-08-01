Calif. Stepmom Allegedly Abused 2-Year-Old Stepson Who Later Died: I ‘Want Justice,’ Boy’s Mom Says

A California woman has been arrested in connection with the death last week of her 2-year-old stepson, who suffered a “severe head injury” though his mother was told he had fallen on the trampoline, police and news reports say.

It remains unclear exactly how and when Jaxson Love was injured. But in an interview with local TV station KVOR, his mom, Brittany Gonzales, said that she was told he had a “trampoline accident” while at his father’s home last week in Stockton, California. (Gonzales said she shared custody of Jaxson with his father.)

Jaxson appeared “completely fine” after his fall, Gonzales said she was told by his dad.

But he was hospitalized after his dad later found him unresponsive, and doctors discovered he had broken ribs and bleeding in his brain, KVOR reports.

Jaxson was taken off life support and died on Friday, two days after his stepmom, 30-year-old Chalsey Maynard, was arrested, according to KTLA.

Stockton police said in a statement that they were notified by the hospital early Wednesday about alleged child abuse on Tuesday and they arrested Maynard following an investigation.

Few other details about Maynard’s alleged involvement have been released. Records show that she is being held at San Jaoquin County Jail in California on $2.35 million bail.

She is facing charges of felony child abuse/endangerment and felony corporal injury to a child, along with an unspecified felony, the jail records state.

“I just want justice for Jaxson. He deserves it,” his mom told KVOR. “I want to have some peace of mind of what happened and to make sure that this doesn’t happen to anybody else’s kid, ever.”

A GoFundMe page has been created to benefit the family.

It is unclear whether Maynard has an attorney, has entered a plea to her charges or when she will next appear in court. She and Jaxson’s father previously declined to speak to reporters, according to KTLA.