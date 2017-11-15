Calif. Mass Shooter Killed Wife and Hid Body Under the Floor Before Deadly Rampage: Officials

Authorities have identified the man behind Tuesday’s shooting spree in Rancho Tehama Reserve, California, which left four dead and 14 wounded before the gunman was killed by law enforcement.

PEOPLE learns that Kevin Janson Neal, a 43-year-old resident of the small community in Northern California, was the shooter killed Tuesday morning outside an elementary school by responding officers.

At this stage in the investigation, detectives are unclear as to what specifically motivated Neal’s rampage, though they have indicated he had a history of domestic and neighborhood disputes.

Other than Neal, those killed in Tuesday’s violence have not yet been identified. Authorities believe the shooter targeted his victims randomly.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Tehama County, California, Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said Neal’s wife had also been found dead in their home on Tuesday night.

Authorities suspect she was likely fatally shot on Monday, after which Neal hid her body under the floor, Johnston said.

Tuesday’s shootings, which stretched across seven crime scenes, began about 8 a.m. and included “several drive-by shootings of residences” before Neal made it to the school and opened fire from outside, Johnston has said.

The gunman was stopped and killed by authorities as he attempted to flee the school.

Court records confirmed by PEOPLE show that on Dec. 15, Neal was scheduled for trial on an assault charge stemming from an incident in January.

The specific allegations against him were not detailed — but the Red Bluff Daily News spoke to prosecutors who said the killer was accused of shooting through a wooden fence at two female neighbors.

The shooter then “jumped the fence, confronted the women, stabbed one and took a cellphone from the other,” Tehama County District Attorney Gregg Cohen told the paper.

He said that altercation capped a long-running conflict between the killer and the women, who were his neighbors.

In February, the shooter was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, battery, crimes against an elder or dependent adult and discharging his firearm with gross negligence, PEOPLE confirms.

He was to stand trial on those charges on Jan. 11 and was out of jail on $300,000 bail at the time of his shooting spree.

Soon after the shootings on Tuesday, another neighbor spoke to reporters and said the killer had been firing off his guns in recent weeks and threatened his roommate. The neighbor said police were aware of the gunman’s erratic behavior.

Assistant Sheriff Johnston said no children were killed in the spree Tuesday, but two students — one at the school and one on their way — were injured.

Neal used a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns, which were later recovered, Johnston said.

California Gov. Jerry Brown said in a statement that he and his wife, Anne, “are saddened to hear about today’s violence in Tehama County, which shockingly involved schoolchildren.”

He continued, “We offer our condolences to the families who lost loved ones and unite with all Californians in grief.”