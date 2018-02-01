Two Students Shot at California Middle School School, Female Juvenile in Custody

Two students were shot at a California middle school on Thursday and a person of interest is in custody, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirms to PEOPLE.

The spokesperson says the person of interest in the shooting at Sal Castro Middle School is a female juvenile believed to be a fellow student.

Police announced on Twitter that five people were injured in the incident, though only two of those — a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl — were injured by gunfire, with the others sustaining injuries police described as “not caused by the shooting.”

The 15-year-old boy is in critical condition; the 15-year-old girl is in stable condition.

#LAPD Five people injured, 3 injuries are not caused by the shooting. 2 are shooting victims. There is 1- 15yr old boy in critical condition, and 1- 15yr girl in stable condition. Weapon is in custody. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 1, 2018

There are no outstanding suspects, the weapon has been recovered and the school has been declared safe, police announced on Twitter.

It was not immediately clear when or precisely where the shooting took place. It was also unclear what a possible motive was.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.