A sheriff’s deputy was killed and two highway patrol officers were injured during a shootout in a Sacramento, California, hotel, according to multiple reports.

The shooting happened in front of the Ramada Inn, off the Capital City Freeway, on Wednesday morning, after officers approached one of the hotel rooms to serve a search warrant in connection with an alleged car theft, The Washington Post reports.

As they approached the room, a man inside allegedly fired shots through the door, striking two highway patrol officers. Those officers are in stable condition.

The suspect — identified only as a 31-year-old man — then moved to the room’s balcony and allegedly fired on officers positioned below, allegedly hitting Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert French, 52. French, a 21-year veteran of the department, later died from his wounds, The Washington Post reports.

The suspect allegedly then jumped to the ground and attempted to flee the scene. Police pursued the man a high-speed chase for three miles until he crashed into a utility pole.

Subsequently, the suspect allegedly exchanged more gunfire with officers, and was hit by gunfire during the exchange and taken into custody, CBS Sacramento reports.

Authorities ordered the hotel and surrounding businesses to be locked down while they searched for other potential suspects, The Washington Post reports.

Two women had initially led authorities to the hotel after auto theft task force members detained them after a previous high-speed chase that morning after they were allegedly spotted stealing cars, The Washington Post reports. Officers then searched for other suspects in the Ramada Inn, which led to the deadly shooting, police said.

The female car theft suspects have not been publicly identified.

“This is certainly the most difficult thing a department can go through,” Sheriff Scott Jones said during a news conference Wednesday. “We’ll survive this as a community. We’ve been through it before. But it is painful. It will take a period of grieving.”

Rest easy Deputy French, we have the watch from here 💙 @sacsheriff #sacpd pic.twitter.com/XOGBpdiC09 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) August 31, 2017

French is survived by a live-in girlfriend, adult children and grandchildren, Jones said, adding, “He was a very go-to guy for advice and counsel.”

The Sacramento County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association has established a memorial fund for French, CBS News reports. Checks can be made out to the “Robert French Memorial Fund” and sent to CAHP Credit Union, 2843 Manlove Road Sacramento, CA 95826.