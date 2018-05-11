California Mom Who Claimed Her Toddler Son Was Ripped From Her Arms Is Now Charged with Murdering Him

A California mom and her boyfriend were arrested after police found the body of the woman’s 2-year-old son buried in a shallow grave along a trail in a remote area of Bakersfield.

The day before the April 25 arrest of mother Ayled Chavez, 19, she told investigators the boy had been snatched from her arms by two Hispanic men who then left in a black SUV.

But police say that account was a lie, and that Chavez confessed to fabricating the tale, Sgt. Brian Holcombe of the Bakersfield Police Department told reporters at a press conference.

Chavez is currently being held on first-degree murder, child abuse and conspiracy charges in the death of her son, Ramon Angel Reyes-Chavez.

Her boyfriend of several months, Kaleb Kessinger, 20, was captured in early May on a warrant for first-degree murder and felony child abuse after spending several days as a fugitive, says Holcombe.

He allegedly resisted arrest, fighting with officers who had to use batons and Tasers to subdue him, Holcombe says.

Ramon died from blunt force trauma, medical examiners determined. Chavez allegedly led police to his body on April 26.

Ramon was found in a blue long-sleeve sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white socks and a diaper, according to court documents obtained by the Bakersfield Californian.

Holcombe said the boy’s remains were unearthed near Democrat Hot Springs in the Kern River Canyon.

Holcombe said police were closing in on Kessinger when he allegedly fled in a vehicle, triggering a brief pursuit. He later crashed the car and escaped on foot. He was then tracked down at a hotel and handcuffed.

The Bakersfield Californian, citing court documents, reports that investigators felt Chavez appeared calm and unconcerned when she initially claimed her son had been abducted. Officers also noted there were no signs of injury to her arms, despite her claims she struggled with the kidnappers, reports the paper.

She later allegedly confessed to misleading detectives before telling them Ramon had died after being left in Kessinger’s care, Holcombe said. Subsequently, she led police to the boy’s body.

According to the Bakersfield Californian, police found “traumatic injuries throughout his body,” according to a probable cause declaration.

The paper further reports that dark red or brown stains were found on the floor in Ramon’s room and blood spatter was noted on the boy’s bedroom door.

Chavez and Kessinger have entered not guilty pleas and are being held on $1 million bail each.

It was unclear Friday who their lawyers are.