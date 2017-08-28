California Man Allegedly Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Their 12-Year-Old Son

A California man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly stabbing his wife to death, PEOPLE confirms — and reports say he’s suspected of killing the woman in front of their 12-year-old son.

Aurelio Teran, 38, was arrested in Ventura County after deputies responded to a call of a “pedestrian on the roadway,” a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

Teran was taken to a hospital where a sergeant recognized him as the man being sought in the fatal stabbing of his 31-year-old wife, the spokesperson adds. It is unclear why Teran was taken to the hospital.

The spokesperson says that Teran’s wife was found with multiple stab wounds and taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Teran allegedly stabbed the woman at their Sherman Oaks home at around 6 a.m. on Sunday, KTLA reports. The couple’s son ran out of the home, yelling for help and neighbors quickly called 911, according to the station.

Responding officers found the woman suffering stab wounds to her upper body and she died at UCLA Medical Center, according to KTLA.

The 12-year-old, who was not injured during the attack, is in protective custody, officials told The Los Angeles Times. Investigators found the knife used in the stabbing, according to the Times.

The LAPD spokesperson tells PEOPLE that Teran will soon be in LAPD custody. The official did not say where Teran is being held and the man is not listed as being in Ventura County police custody.

It is unclear whether he has been charged, entered a plea or retained an attorney.