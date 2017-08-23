Calif. Dad Kills Estranged Wife and Kidnaps 9-Year-Old Son Before Being Shot by Police

A suspect wanted for the kidnapping of his 9-year-old son in California died from injuries sustained in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night, according to authorities. The boy was recovered safe.

Konstantin Morozov, 48, was “responsible for the AMBER Alert” that was issued on Monday night after the shooting death of a woman and the kidnapping of her son, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman tells PEOPLE.

The woman, who has not been identified, was described by the Associated Press as Morozov’s estranged wife and the boy he abducted as their son.

Morozov was shot by police at about 6:45 p.m. in the 5500 block of Lindley Avenue in Encino, California, the LAPD spokesman says. According to authorities, he was shot and taken to a local hospital where he later died.

No officers were injured in the altercation, which was reportedly triggered after investigators tracked Morozov to a friend’s apartment and he attempted to flee with his son.

The police spokesman tells PEOPLE the FBI is involved in the investigation and that the boy is in protective custody.

“I’m happy to report that the 9-year-old child we’ve been looking for all day is safe,” LAPD Deputy Chief Justin Eisenberg said, according to the Associated Press. “That’s the greatest news I’ve heard all day.”

Detectives suspected the boy was taken by Morozov after the child’s mother was found dead in Santa Maria, California, from a gunshot wound.

Authorities confirm that Morozov is suspected in that killing.

Morozov allegedly changed vehicles a number of times before being found, leading to the Santa Maria Police Department issuing multiple updated AMBER Alerts during the early morning on Tuesday and throughout the day.

Authorities are still investigating a possible motive in the crimes.

• Reporting by CHRIS HARRIS