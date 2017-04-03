Calif. Teen Leapt from Moving Vehicle to Escape Her Alleged Kidnapper and Rapist: Officials

Authorities say a California man was arrested Saturday and accused of kidnapping and sexual assault after his alleged victim, a teenage girl, jumped from his moving vehicle to escape him.

In a twist, sheriff’s deputies in Sonoma County, California, arrived on the scene only after the man called 911 himself.

They responded Saturday morning, where 50-year-old Timothy Marble claimed his companion jumped out of his truck while he was driving, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

When the deputies arrived, however, a 13-year-old girl crawled out of the nearby bushes and told them she had been raped.

Jail records show Marble was arrested and charged with 11 counts, including aggravated sexual assault of a child, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats and kidnapping, among other charges. He remains in the Sonoma County Jail and is held without bail. It was not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney.

He is expected to appear in front of a judge and enter a plea on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said that Marble met his alleged victim on Friday. According to a news release, the girl got into a family argument, ran away from her home in Napa, California, and then encountered him at a gas station in Napa, where he convinced her to get into his truck.

The sheriff’s office alleges Marble, a convicted felon, then took the teen to an unknown location in the country, where they smoked marijuana. He made sexual advances toward her, which she rejected, officials claim.

“He ended up tying her to a nearby tree and sexually assaulted her,” the sheriff’s office alleged in its news release.

Marble then allegedly got the girl inside his red pickup truck and drove around, subjecting her to sexual and physical abuse, according to the sheriff’s office. The part of Sonoma County where they were found is about 50 miles northwest of Napa.

Marble allegedly used a syringe to inject the teen with methamphetamine after he “convinced her to use [it],” sexually assaulted her multiple times and used a knife and razor blade to cut her legs and carve his name into her arm.

On Saturday, “[t]he victim, fearing for her life, jumped out of his moving truck and fled into the bushes,” according to the news release.

“The suspect stopped his truck and called out to her and when she didn’t answer, he told her he was going to kill her,” the sheriff’s office alleged. “When she didn’t answer, he called 911.”

Once Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies arrived, the teen came out from hiding.

“She came … stumbling up to us and told us she’d been [the] victim of sexual assault by this man,” Sgt. Spencer Crum told local TV station KGO-TV.

The girl is now back home and recovering, the station reports.