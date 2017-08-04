California Man Arrested After Toddler Son Is Allegedly Found Tied to Tree Without Food and Water

A California man is facing a slew of charges after his 2-year-old son was found tied to a tree, “lacking basic food and water” in a homeless encampment, PEOPLE confirms.

Jeffery Wilson, 27, is charged with felony child neglect and abuse, possession of a controlled substance, and trespassing after police arrived at the makeshift camp last week and found the toddler tied to a tree branch, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

“The rope was tied around the child’s wrist and secured to a tree branch,” police said in a statement. “The child was also lacking basic food and water, was only clothed in a diaper, and was exposed to numerous hazards within the encampment.”

Last Thursday was the latest in a string of police visits to the location. Authorities said the owner of the residence had reported “illegal owners” living on the Willits property multiple times.

“Upon further examination, deputies observed several weapons and other dangerous items within the reach of the child that could cause great bodily harm to the child,” police continued in the statement.

“Deputies contacted animal Control who responded to take custody of numerous animals from the encampment.”

The child is in the custody of Child Protective Services and a 57-year-old women is also described as a victim in the incident.

Jail records show that Wilson was booked into Mendocino County Jail on $10, 000 bail and released on Wednesday. It is unclear whether he has an attorney or has entered a plea.