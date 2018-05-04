Police: Calif. Man Who Had Crush on Coworker Allegedly Killed Her Fiancé

A security officer at the San Francisco International Airport is accused of killing a man so that he could date the victim’s fiancé.

Mark Mangaccat, 31, was fatally shot in front of his fiancé in the driveway of their home on April 25. The following day, police arrested Kevin Prasad, 31, who worked with Mangaccat’s fiancee, Thandar Seinn. Investigators allege Prasad’s motive was that he wanted to date Seinn, so he wanted to get Mangaccat out of the way.

PEOPLE confirms that Prasad has been charged with first-degree murder with special circumstances, attempted murder, assault with a firearm and conspiracy to commit a crime. Prasad’s friend, Donovan Rivera, also faces charges of murder with special circumstances and conspiracy to commit a crime. Investigators allege that Rivera drove Prasad to the site of the shooting, knowing what Prasad planned to do.

Prasad and Seinn had worked together at the San Francisco International Airport for several years. At some point, prosecutors say, Prasad began asking Seinn out, but she repeatedly rebuffed his advances.

On Tuesday, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe talked to reporters about the alleged motive. Wagstaffe said Prasad and Mangaccat “had never had a conflict, never had any fight, battles or anything like that,” according to ABC7. “He just happened to be the boyfriend of the woman he wanted in his life.”

“He figured the way to get her in his life, was to be there for her, as she would be the grieving person not knowing, she would not know that he was the one who had ended her boyfriend’s life,” Wagstaffe continued.

On April 25, Mangaccat went to the airport to pick up Seinn, who had worked her last shift as a security officer. CBS San Francisco reports that the couple planned to move to Las Vegas with their 3-year-old daughter.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

In a desperate attempt to keep Seinn from moving, Prasad allegedly decided to take violent action, District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told the Daily Journal.

In the police report, which was obtained by The Washington Post, investigators allege Mangaccat came back from the airport to his own home in Daly City. Authorities allege that Mangaccat was backing his car into the garage with Seinn in the passenger seat when Prasad walked up and fired five to six shots into the vehicle, killing Mangaccat. Seinn was not struck by any of the bullets.

According to the report, Seinn initially had no idea who killed her fiancé — she did not recognize the shooter was allegedly her coworker because he was wearing a hoodie.

Partway during her interview with investigators, Seinn allegedly thought of Prasad. “Wait, there’s a guy at work who has been trying to date me,” she told the investigators, according to the district attorney.

Both Prasad and Rivera are being held without bond. They have not yet entered pleas, and court records do not show attorneys for either man.

Both men gave jailhouse interviews to ABC 7 after their arrests. Prasad said very little, but Rivera claimed to be “shocked as hell” at the incident. “I’m an innocent man,” Rivera told the station. “I’m not violent.” He claimed that he drove Prasad around the city for hours on April 25. “He told me to just drive.”

Rivera also told the station that he was unaware that Prasad was armed — or that he had any romantic interest in his former co-worker. Rivera told the station that he blames Prasad for his incarceration.

“I’m very upset at Kevin,” Rivera said. “He took me from my family. I was doing so well, I have no criminal history. I don’t own weapons.”

Both men are scheduled to appear in court next Monday.