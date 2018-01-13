Man Admits On-Camera to Local TV Station to Being Involved in the Death in 25-Year-Old Cold Case

After 24 years of silence, a California man has confessed to being involved in the homicide of a 19-year-old in Northern California in 1993, according to police.

Redding Police Department police chief Roger Moore was contacted by KRCR Channel 7 News on Tuesday after the local news station received a confession from Brian Keith Hawkins, 45, about the murder, the police said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Although the news station filmed the confession, they told Hawkins they would not air the footage until he had spoken to the authorities, according to Fox News.

According to police, Hawkins voluntarily came to the Redding Police Department to provide a statement about his involvement in the death of Frank McCalister, who was reported missing by his family in May 1993. The teenager’s remains were found nearly a year later in Shingletown, California. His death was ruled a homicide at the time.

Hawkins also told authorities he had not acted alone, naming Curtis and Shanna Culver as alleged accomplices. According to the police, Curtis, 45, and Shanna Culver, 46, are siblings.

Police claim that Hawkins told them that they had initially lured McCalister to Shingletown so they could rob him and use the money to buy methamphetamine. However, Hawkins went on to claim that after they reached rural Shasta County, they conspired to murder the teen, according to the statement.

Hawkins told investigators that he and Curtis allegedly stabbed McCalister to death and left the teenager’s body in the woods. After taking the money, Hawkins claimed they drove back to Redding where they left McCalister’s vehicle in a Costco parking lot.

Shortly after McCalister’s disappearance, he was reported missing by family members, according to police. After discovering the teenager’s vehicle, investigators discovered a large amount of blood inside the car and suspected foul play. The teenager’s remains were later found by a civilian who was hiking in the area.

Police said that investigators in the initial 1993 investigation learned that Hawkins, Curtis and Shanna Culver were the last people to see McCalister alive but they denied involvement in his disappearance at the time and did not have information on his whereabouts.

According to police, Curtis and Shanna Culver were contacted by authorities on Wednesday and were later arrested and booked into the Shasta County Jail alongside Hawkins for the homicide. The details of their charges was not immediately made clear by police and it is not known if they have entered a plea.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. The Redding Police Department did not respond to a request for follow-up questions.

KRCR reported that Hawkins claimed he shared his involvement in the crime in order to seek forgiveness.

“God and Christ and these things that have happened over the course of 25 years have pushed me and pushed me to do the right thing,” Hawkins reportedly told the outlet. “I know the wrong can’t be changed but this is the closest I can come to doing the right thing.”

“I’m not running, I just need someone that cares. I just hope the community can also forgive me,” he continued.