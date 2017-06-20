California Man Allegedly Spontaneously Confesses to Sex Abuse, Now Faces Multiple Charges

A California man’s alleged spontaneous confession to child molestation has triggered a broader investigation into whether he has victims dating back two decades, PEOPLE confirms.

Adrian Nuñez, 37, of Porterville, was charged June 15 with 33 counts of child molestation including sex/sodomy with a child 10 years of age or younger and lewd act upon a child. His charges encompass three alleged victims. He is being held in Tulare County Jail on $1.1 million bail and has a court appearance on June 23.

He has pleaded not guilty. If convicted of all charges, he faces 705 years to life.

Police say Nuñez allegedly confessed to molesting a 10-year-old girl after officers were called to a home in Porterville on a welfare check of an adult male and his mother.

“They were greeted at the door by the suspect,” Porterville Police Department Lt. Dominic Barteau tells PEOPLE.

Barteau says Nuñez “appeared visibly upset and told him he needed to talk to him about an incident that occurred earlier in the day.”

Nuñez was arrested on June 14.

The following day, two more girls and an adult woman alleged to police that Nuñez had sexually abused them as far back as 1995, according to a Porterville Police Department press release. One girl, 15, alleged that Nuñez began forcibly molesting and raping her since 2005. The attacks allegedly occurred two to three times a month and at times once a week over an 18-month period, estimating to have occurred over 200 times, the press release states.

The 12-year-old alleged that Nuñez tried to molest her once in 2015 but she was able to fight him off. The woman, 28, told police that Nuñez sexually assaulted her on several occasions between 1995 and 2010, according to the press release.

Barteau says the victims came forward after learning of Nuñez’ arrest. “All the victims were afraid to report anything but when they found out he was arrested on the 13th that is when we had the three additional victims come in and report on the 14th,” Barteau said.

Barteau says it is unclear if Nuñez has other alleged victims.

“We don’t know if there are additional victims or not. The biggest thing is that when these things happen it is so important for victims to come forward,” he says.

“We encourage people to report when things happen so we can do what we need to do to make sure everyone is safe.”