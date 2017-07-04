California Man Charged With Killing 5-Year-Old Son After Disneyland Trip Pleads Not Guilty

A California man accused of killing his 5-year-old son following a day trip to Disneyland pleaded not guilty to a murder charge during an appearance in court Monday, PEOPLE confirms.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. was extradited from Las Vegas to Los Angeles last week, where he has been charged with Aramazd Andressian Jr.’s murder.

The boy’s body was found near Lake Cachuma on Friday, after additional leads brought homicide detectives back to the area searching for additional evidence.

Andressian, 35, was detained on June 23 in Las Vegas in connection with his son’s death and is being held on $10 million bail.

Authorities have yet to reveal how young Aramazd Jr. died.

A preliminary hearing has been set for August 16.

The boy was last seen on April 20, when he and his father visited Disneyland in Anaheim, California. They left the theme park around midnight.

Within a week of the boy’s disappearance, police arrested his dad on suspicion of one count of child endangerment and one count of child abduction. But they released him days later, citing “insufficient evidence.”

Officials confirm that Andressian, Sr. and his wife, Ana Estevez, were embroiled in a bitter divorce, but they shared custody of their son.

Andressian, Jr. was supposed to be dropped off by his father in San Marino, California, on April 22 — but the elder Andressian failed to show. Instead, he was found passed out near his car in a nearby park. Police have alleged that the inside of his car was doused with gasoline and there were matches in his vehicle.

Authorities believe he killed his son to punish the boy’s mother.

Andressian’s defense attorney Ambrosio Rodriguez tells PEOPLE he cannot comment on the facts of the case, as the police reports have been sealed.

“This is just the beginning of a very long case,” Rodriguez says. “Obviously, as his attorney, I need to go over an investigation that has been going 24-7 for the last 74 days.”

He tells PEOPLE Andressian is being evaluated by a psychiatrist.

“We ask for everyone’s patience as we move forward with the process,” says Rodriguez.