Calif. Man Allegedly Kills Ex-Wife at Work in Upscale Mall Before Turning Gun on Himself

A mother-of-two is dead and her ex-husband is in custody after he allegedly fatally shot her and then turned the gun on himself Saturday in an attempted murder-suicide that played out in view of shoppers in an upscale California mall, PEOPLE confirms.

Parisa Siddiqi, 29, of Thousand Oaks, California, was fatally shot while at work in a retail store inside The Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

The suspect, identified as the victim’s ex-husband, Kevin Crane, 33, allegedly turned the gun on himself after he shot Siddiqi, say police.

Crane is now in critical condition at a local hospital, say police.

Crane has not yet been charged with a crime as authorities are waiting to see if he recovers from his injuries, Sgt. Eric Buschowtells tells PEOPLE.

Crane works as a realtor at Pacific Rim, according to the company’s website. On his professional bio, he claims he worked as a child actor with Disney and Warner Brothers. Disney and Warner Brothers could not be reached for comment Monday.

The couple had two young children together who are staying with family, according to the Ventura County Star.

Authorities were able to piece together what occurred Saturday afternoon by looking at mall security surveillance footage and by speaking to eyewitnesses.

Crane allegedly arrived at the mall at around 2:09 p.m. He went straight from his car to Paper Source, where Siddiqi worked, and allegedly argued with his ex-wife before shooting her, Buschowtells told the Star.

Authorities received the first 911 call at 2:17 p.m., Buschowtells said.

On Sunday, the mall reopened after being locked down following the killing, according to the Star. However, Paper Source remained closed and issued a statement on a piece of paper taped to the store window saying store personnel were saddened by the loss of “our beloved colleague and team member.”

The note added, “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, and most of all her two children, through this difficult time,” according to the Star.