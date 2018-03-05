House of Horrors Siblings Saw Star Wars, Use iPads and Enjoy Country Music While in Treatment

The seven adult siblings found in January in the California house where they’d allegedly been abused and held captive by their parents are enjoying all kinds of new experiences while they continue to recover, according to their attorney.

The siblings like country music and lasagna — but not burritos — and have gotten to see Star Wars, among other films.

“It’s been more like being on a cruise ship than at this hospital,” attorney Jack Osborn told the Palm Springs Desert Sun.

Osborn’s law firm was appointed by the court to represent the interests of the older Turpin siblings, who have been receiving treatment at the local Corona Regional Medical Center since their parents’ arrest in January.

Osborn wouldn’t comment on the six younger Turpin children, who are minors and are being cared for at a different facility than their siblings. He said the seven older ones are healing both mentally and physically, though their planned discharge last week was delayed by the flu.

Authorities suspect all 13 children, who range in age from 2 to 29, were abused by parents David Turpin, 56, and 49-year-old Louise Turpin.

The Turpin family Courtesy Billy Lambert

PEOPLE was unable to reach Osborn by phone, but he reportedly said that in the last few weeks the adult siblings have been playing soccer and basketball outside, using iPads and reading books on topics such as nature and insects.

They’ve been enjoying foods including lentil soup, lasagna and fish, but they aren’t so hot on burritos, according to the Desert Sun.

The siblings have also enjoyed listening to CDs — particularly country music — and are watching movies such as the Harry Potter and Star Wars series, Osborn said.

The siblings were even reportedly treated to a private performance by famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

“They immediately identify with characters and our female clients love female characters in movies. They’ve really embraced those kinds of things,” Osborn said, noting, “My impression is a lot of the stuff is new to them.”

He said he was speaking publicly in part because the older siblings wanted to thank the public for its support, according to the Desert Sun.

The shocking alleged abuse endured by the Turpin siblings came to light on Jan. 14, when one of the daughters, a 17-year-old girl, escaped the residence out a window and called 911, authorities have said.

The Turpin residence in Perris, California Sandy Huffaker/Getty

Responding investigators said they discovered a grim scene, with some of the children shackled to their beds.

Prosecutors later said they believe the children were allowed one shower a year and were severely malnourished. The 29-year-old female sibling weighed 82 lbs. when she was found.

Yet David and Louise Turpin allegedly bought enough food for themselves and would leave some of it, including pies, out on the counter where their children could see — but could not eat it — prosecutors said.

The Turpin parents face multiple charges of torture, false imprisonment and abuse in the case. Only the youngest child appears to have been somewhat spared, according to prosecutors.

From left: David and Louise Turpin in court in 2018 DAMIAN DOVARGANES/AP/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

David and Louise, who remain in custody in lieu of $9 million bond each, pleaded not guilty to all charges. They face life in prison if convicted. Their attorneys previously declined to comment on the case beyond broad reactions to the allegations.

The prosecution said the children — whom the local community has been affectionately referring to as “the magnificent 13″ — will testify against their parents at trial.

Osborn told the Desert Sun that he hopes that the siblings can remain together in Riverside County, where they had been living in alleged captivity, when they are well enough to leave the hospital.

The adult siblings are “looking forward to being independent and coming up with a game plan for their life,” he said.

“They want to finish school, they want to have careers,” he said. “They look forward to going out to movies and shopping and everything else people their age are doing.”