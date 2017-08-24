Calif. Dad Who Murdered Son After Disneyland Trip Is Confronted at Sentencing by Boy’s Mom

A California man who pleaded guilty earlier this month to murdering his 5-year-old son three months ago following a trip to Disneyland has been sentenced to 25 years to life, PEOPLE confirms.

Aramazd Andressian Sr., 35, appeared in California’s Alhambra Superior Court on Wednesday to learn his fte. On Aug. 2, he admitted in open court to first-degree murder in the death of his son, Aramazd Andressian Jr., in late April — not long after they visited Disneyland.

During Wednesday’s sentencing, Aramazd’s mother, Ana Estevez, tearfully addressed the court, telling her estranged husband she hopes his memories of the killing haunt him forever.

“I hope you relive the image of you murdering my baby in your mind for the rest of your life,” Estevez said. “I pity you. You are a failure as a father. You are a failure as a man. You are a failure as a human being.”

Authorities believe Andressian Sr. killed his son to punish Estevez during volatile divorce proceedings.

Andressian did not speak during his sentencing.

Aramazd was last seen on April 20, when he left the Anaheim, California, theme park with his father and other relatives around midnight. Authorities suspect he was killed shortly after disappearing.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Aramazd was smothered by his father in the backseat of his dad’s car, according to authorities. Investigators said they believe Andressian was then going to kill himself and try to implicate his wife in both deaths, according to the Times.

His body was found on June 30 near Cachuma Lake in Santa Barbara County, California, not long after his father was detained for his murder.

Estevez reported her son missing the day after Andressian failed to show up for a planned custody exchange. He was found unconscious that same day at a park in South Pasadena, California.

Police have alleged that the inside of Andressian’s car was doused with gasoline and there were matches in his vehicle. He reportedly told authorities at the time that he had fallen unconscious after taking medication, and police suspect he was trying to fatally overdose.

Andressian’s attorney, Ambrosio Rodriguez, has maintained that his client did not plan what he called an “awful crime.”

Rodriguez previously said: “He is beyond words in regretting having committed such an act.”

“Although nothing [Andressian] can say or do will be able to make up for what he did, my client did confess to police and led them to the body, and, as soon as possible, he pleaded guilty and he has accepted responsibility for what he did,” Rodriguez said.

In July, a memorial service for Aramazd was attended by hundreds of mourners.