California Family Missing for Three Days Found Safe in Brazil’s Amazon Following a River Pirate Attack

A California family of four has been found safe in Belém, Brazil, on Wednesday after missing since Sunday.

Adam and Emily Harteau as well as their daughters Colette, 6, and Sierra, 3, have been taken to Breve for medical examinations after the barge they were traveling on through the Amazon River was attacked by river pirates, state police confirmed to the Wall Street Journal.

A fisherman found the family after they were in the jungle a few days, according to Colby Guillory, a rep for the Harteaus, who spoke with the U.S. Embassy in Brazil on Wednesday, as reported by the Associated Press.

Law enforcement spokesman Sergio Chene in Para, Brazil, also confirmed to the AP that the Harteaus were in good condition, except for insect bites and scratches.

Emily’s father, Warren Brandle, told the WSJ that he had last spoke with his daughter on Friday during a Skype conversation before the family boarded their boat on Saturday. Citing eyewitness accounts, Pará authorities said the Harteaus’ barge was allegedly attacked by pirates at approximately 7 p.m. local time on Sunday.

Throughout their travels, Adam and Emily kept a travel blog called Our Open Road, in which they explained that they left California in their Volkswagen van in October 2012 and have been exploring South America since.

Adam and Emily’s incident comes over one month after British woman Emma Kelty died in the Amazon after posting fears for her safety on Facebook.

The 43-year-old was kayaking through Brazil when she was believed to have been killed with a sawn-off shotgun and her body left in the river, according to a statement from the Amazonas state homicide division as reported by multiple U.K. media outlets.