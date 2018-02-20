Calif. Father Accused in Baby Daughter's Strangulation Death — But Mom Calls It 'Huge Accident'

A 24-year-old California man is behind bars after being accused of killing his 9-month-old daughter, PEOPLE confirms.

Michael Johnson was arrested on Feb. 6, more than eight months after his baby girl, Seraphim Ould-Johnson, was found unresponsive at her home in Lake Isabella, according to records obtained by PEOPLE.

The Kern County Coroner recently determined Seraphim’s death was a homicide.

Police were called to the Johnson home on June 22, and Seraphim was taken straight to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The official cause of death has been ruled to be “acute neck compression,” or strangulation.

Investigators have yet to disclose the circumstances surrounding the baby’s homicide.

Johnson has been charged with murder and assault of a child resulting in death. He is currently being held on $1 million bail, and will likely enter a plea during his next court hearing, which is set for Thursday.

PEOPLE was unable to ascertain if Johnson has hired an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Efforts to reach Seraphim’s mother, Katrina Ould-Johnson, were unsuccessful Tuesday.

But KERO-TV spoke with her mother, who maintains the child’s death was accidental.

She called Seraphim’s passing a “huge accident” in text messages the station says she sent them.

She also allegedly said her husband attempted to give the infant CPR when she stopped breathing.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched in the Seraphim’s memory.