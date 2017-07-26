California Dad Allegedly Caught on Video Abandoning His Newborn in a Parking Lot: Police

California police arrested an 18-year-old man on Monday on child endangerment and abandonment charges after he allegedly left his 16-day-old son in the parking lot of a shopping center, and was caught on camera doing so, PEOPLE confirms.

The Suisun City Police Department said in a statement that the infant is being treated for an unspecified condition at an area hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition.

Authorities said Daniel Mitchell, the child’s father, was taken into custody after being involved in an unrelated hit-and-run later that day in nearby Fairfield, California.

Suisun City police said they found Mitchell’s baby after they received a call from a barber shop in the Sunset Shopping Center shortly after 3 p.m. Monday. Officers arrived to find the baby carrier straddling the line between two parking spots and they quickly realized there was a baby inside.

Police interviewed witnesses at the scene, who identified Mitchell as the man who had abandoned the child. Investigators also reviewed surveillance video from a local business, which showed Mitchell leaving the child carrier behind, according to the police statement.

Officers spoke with Mitchell at the hospital and he allegedly confirmed the baby was his son, the release states.

He was arrested on probable cause for child endangerment, child abandonment, committing a felony while on bail and misdemeanor possession of suspected cocaine.

Police interviewed the child’s mother, who provided a statement but is not facing criminal charges at this time.

According to police, Mitchell had been arrested on June 27 in Suisun City for his alleged role in a burglary. He was charged with multiple felony charges in connection with that incident, including possession of a firearm.

It is unclear if Mitchell has entered a plea to any of the charges against him or if he has retained an attorney. He remains in jail.

The investigation into Monday’s incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 707-421-7361 or 707-644-7867.