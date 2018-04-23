Two Missing California Brothers and Friend Are Found Fatally Shot in Jeep: 'Heinous in Nature'

Two California brothers who were found dead in a car last week died from gunshot wounds, PEOPLE confirms.

Jan Carlos Amiama, 21, and Lucas Josh Amiama, 23, of Bakersfield, died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, LA County Coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter tells PEOPLE.

Another man, Carlos Elias Lopez, 32, was also found dead alongside the two brothers. He died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

A parking enforcement officer found the three friends April 17 at 8:10 a.m. in the backseat of Lucas’ burgundy Jeep Patriot in the 1300 block of South Varney Street in Burbank, about 100 miles from their home.

“The car had been there for a day or two and was parked [illegally] in the red, ” says Winter.

The three friends had last been heard from April 13 around 5:45 p.m. when they were on their way back from a trip to the Jurupa Valley in Riverside County, according to a missing person flier posted on a relative’s Facebook page.

The flier said their disappearance was believed to be “heinous in nature.”

Lucas Amiama had served in the Army, the post states.

On April 19, a SWAT team served a search warrant on a Jurupa Valley address in Riverside. Police called the property a “location of interest.” Police didn’t say what they discovered but determined “there was sufficient evidence to suggest the deceased men found in Burbank were the victims of a crime, and that the crime likely occurred under the jurisdiction of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department,” according to a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department press release.

No suspects have been arrested.