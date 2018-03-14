Calif. Teacher with Gun Training Allegedly Fires Weapon in Class by Accident, Injuring Student

California authorities are considering criminal charges against a high school math teacher who allegedly accidentally discharged a firearm during a class about public safety, non-fatally injuring a male student, according to multiple reports.

According to the Washington Post, Dennis Alexander is a reserve police officer with extensive firearms training.

The incident occurred inside Seaside High School, as Alexander was allegedly pointing his gun at the ceiling, the paper reports.

The gun allegedly discharged by accident, and the bullet sent shrapnel flying into a 17-year-old student’s neck, reports KSBW.

The student’s father, Fermin Gonzales, told KSBW the teacher informed the class he was aiming the gun at the ceiling so he could check whether it was loaded or mot.

“It’s the craziest thing,” Gonzales told the station. “It could have been very bad.”

According to KSBW, Gonzales learned his son had been injured when the teen returned home — with blood on his shirt and wounds to his neck.

“He’s shaken up, but he’s going to be okay,” he said. “I’m just pretty upset that no one told us anything and we had to call the police ourselves to report it.”

KION reports that Alexander is a reserve police officer for Sand City; he is also a Seaside City Councilman.

PEOPLE was unable to reach Alexander for comment.

The incident is being investigated.

The school’s policy, as well as state law, forbids the possession of firearms on school grounds.

Alexander has been placed on administrative leave at both the school at the Sand City Police Department, according to reports.