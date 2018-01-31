Calif. Teacher Allegedly Dangled Elementary School Student From Second Floor Balcony

An elementary school teacher is facing child endangerment charges in California, where authorities allege he was seen dangling a student from a second floor balcony, PEOPLE confirms.

According to a statement from the San Francisco Police Department, Andres Tobar turned himself over to police on Tuesday morning after learning a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Tobar, 47, was charged with one felony count of child endangerment.

He has yet to enter a plea to the charge, and it wasn’t immediately clear who his attorney is.

Tobar is a teacher at San Francisco’s Marshall Elementary School.

PEOPLE reached out to San Francisco School District Chief Communications Officer Gentle Blythe for comment, but she had not responded at press time.

But, in an email to KPIX 5, Blythe said that Tobar “was seen cradling a student and holding the student over the balcony on the 2nd floor of Marshall Elementary School” on Dec. 19, 2017.

Blythe added that the school immediately contacted the parent of the alleged victim.

At the same time, school officials responded by placing Tobar on paid administrative, pending the outcome of the district’s ongoing investigation.

Police ask the public that anyone who may have any information on Tobar, or may have had any suspicious contact with him, call the San Francisco Police Special Victim’s Unit at (415) 558-5500.

Anonymous tips can also be left at (415) 575-4444 or by texting “TIP411” and putting “SFPD” at the beginning of the message.