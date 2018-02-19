Calif. Man Allegedly Killed Ex-Girlfriend in Front of Her 4-Year-Old Son Before Killing Himself

A California man wanted in connection with the shooting death of his 31-year-old ex-girlfriend Tuesday night was found dead Sunday morning of an apparent suicide at a golf course, PEOPLE confirms.

On Sunday at about 7:15 a.m., Bradley Thomas Woss, 33, of Riverside, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at Indian Hills Golf Club in Jurupa Valley, the Redding Police Department says in a statement.

Bradley Woss Redlands Police Department

Woss was a suspect in the shooting death of Kacey Renee McKinney, 31, his ex-girlfriend and the mother of her 4-year-old son, multiple outlets including NBC Los Angeles, the Redlands Daily Facts and CBS News report.

He allegedly shot McKinney in front of their son, NBC Los Angeles reports.

On Tuesday at 9:30 p.m., Redlands Police and Fire Department paramedics responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in Redding, where they found McKinney, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in the statement.

Woss and McKinney had gotten into an altercation over her new relationship, Redlands spokesman Carl Baker said, the Redlands Daily Facts reports.

During the ensuing chaos, Woss allegedly shot at McKinney’s new boyfriend and her 4-year-old son.

The boyfriend was able to escape the barrage of bullets by grabbing the boy and jumping from the balcony, the outlet reports.

The boyfriend suffered minor injuries, say police.

The boy, who is said to be uninjured, has not been identified by authorities and is in child protective custody, CBS News reports.

Meanwhile, grieving family and friends grapple with McKinney’s stunning and violent death.

“She was an amazing friend, mother, cousin, daughter,” the victim’s cousin Jennifer Bowen, told NBC Los Angeles. “Everybody loved her. She was the most sweetest, caring person you could ever meet. It’s just awful.”

But she adds, “He’s been threatening her for awhile,” Bowen said.

A neighbor says he told police that he saw his mother get shot in the face, NBC Los Angeles reports.

“He took this baby’s mother away from him and now he’s basically left with no parents,” Bowen said. The family has started a GoFundMe account to help defray funeral costs.

“She was an amazing person,” Andi Kameradt told CBS News. “Anyone who knows her knows her piercing beautiful green eyes and her beautiful smile. Her wonderful laugh.”

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact Redlands Police Dispatch at (909) 798-7681, ext. 1, or email Detective Wil Goff at wgoff@redlandspolice.org.