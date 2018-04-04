After a 10-Year-Old's Waterslide Decapitation, Why Were the Ride Designers Charged With Murder?

Though 10-year-old Caleb Schwab was decapitated by the metal hoops and netting above the Verrückt waterslide as he rode down the attraction in August 2016, two men and a construction company have been charged with murder in connection with his death.

Authorities do not believe the men were physically involved in Caleb’s slaying but instead showed “extreme indifference” to his life because they allegedly knew the 17-story Verrückt, then the world’s tallest waterslide, was dangerous to riders.

Jeffrey Henry, co-owner of the Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas where Caleb was killed, was charged last month with reckless second-degree murder along with John Schooley, who designed the Verrückt with Henry.

Henry & Sons Construction Company Inc., which built the slide, was also charged with reckless second-degree murder and all three accused face a host of other counts connected to previous rider injuries.

The indicted have strongly denied wrongdoing, with a Schlitterbahn spokeswoman saying in a statement, in part, “The allegation that we operated, and failed to maintain, a ride that could foreseeably cause such a tragic accident is beyond the pale of speculation.”

Caleb Schwab David Strickland via AP

How to Understand the Charges

John Francis, a professor of law at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, and co-director of the law clinic, tells PEOPLE that most states have a version of second-degree murder and in Kansas it is commonly referred to as a “depraved heart murder.”

Such an accusation involves “a murder where it is unintentional” that nonetheless shows “extreme indifference to the value of human life,” Francis explains.

“It is recklessness on steroids: under circumstances where there is a great risk of death and the person proceeds anyway,” he says.

Suzanne Valdez, a clinical law professor at the University of Kansas, says prosecutors built their case by illustrating the lack of engineering experience on the part of Henry and Schooley as well as providing evidence showing that Henry, a high school drop-out, allegedly hurried the ride’s creation in order to impress TV producers.

What’s more, authorities allege, park officials were aware the ride was injuring people and had made design and operation decisions about the slide despite how unsafe they were.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The Verrückt Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star via AP

In addition to Henry, Schooley and the construction company, park executive Tyler Austin Miles and Henry’s Schlitterbahn Waterpark, were indicted last month in Caleb’s death.

Miles and Schlitterbahn are charged with involuntary manslaughter and not murder, but like the others are charged in the injuries of other Verrückt riders.

At first, Caleb’s death was considered an “isolated and unforeseeable incident” until whistleblowers from Schlitterbahn revealed that park officials had allegedly covered up as many as 13 previous injuries between 2014 and Caleb’s death on Aug. 7, 2016, according to copies of the indictments obtained by PEOPLE.

Prosecutors argue that the slide suffered from a “long list of dangerous design flaws,” including that its rafts traveled too fast and repeatedly went airborne. Experts who reviewed the slide’s design noted it “violated nearly all aspects of the longstanding industry safety standards,” the indictments state.

Jeffrey Henry Cameron County Jail

John Schooley Dallas County Sheriff's Department

“Even the email exchanges that went back and forth with the guys indicated they all knew this was dangerous,” Valdez says, citing allegations in the indictments. “But they were so completely overwhelmed with this idea of being famous and having the tallest water slide in the world that that sort of drove their decision to keep doing this, despite the fact that all of the signs showed that this wasn’t a safe ride at all.”

The second-degree murder charge against Henry & Sons is more rare in state court and could lead to fines and the possibility of shutting down the park, Valdez says.

Meanwhile, she says, the slide will remain standing, preserved as evidence, until the prosecution is complete.

“It is very upsetting when you drive by and know what happened to this poor child,” she says.