Caitlyn Frisina, the Florida teenager who was found with her former soccer coach days after being reported missing, was allegedly pressured to leave the country with him and worried he would “mess up her life,” according to court records obtained by PEOPLE.

Frisina, now safe at home with her parents, was located in New York state with her soccer coach, Rian Rodriguez, on Friday. The 27-year-old allegedly ran off with the 17-year-old on Nov. 26, and authorities said they were investigating the possibility the two had an “intimate relationship.”

Rodriguez is being held on a charge of interference with a child’s custody.

Rodriguez’s arrest warrant affidavit, which was obtained by PEOPLE, alleges that one of the teen’s friends said Frisina had engaged in a sexual relationship with Rodriguez, who pressured her to leave the country with him.

From left: Caitlyn Frisina, Rian Rodriguez

The affidavit alleges that the Fort White High School senior told friends “she didn’t know how to get out [of] it and if she did he would mess up her life.”

The affidavit adds: “She said she was scared and didn’t know what to do.”

The affidavit confirms that Frisina’s phone had been reset, but that data recovered from the SIM card indicated the two were in a sexual relationship.

According to the affidavit, a school resource officer investigated a rumor in August that Frisina and Rodriguez were in a relationship, but determined those allegations were not true.

Frisina and Rodriguez were found last week by a New York State Police officer who had spotted his red Mercury Sable GS in Syracuse, New York.

The officer conducted a traffic stop, and was able to determine that the driver and passenger in the vehicle were the suspect and the missing child, Sheriff Mark Hunter said in a press conference Friday.

Frisina withdrew $200 from an ATM on the day of her disappearance in St. Marys, Georgia, about 115 miles north of Fort White, Florida, where she is from, and a second sighting of the pair together was caught on convenience store surveillance video that later placed them in South Carolina.

Rodriguez is the head boys soccer coach at Frisina’s Fort White High School, where he also worked as an assistant coach on her girl’s soccer team, Columbia County, Florida, Sheriff’s Detective Capt. Katina Dicks told PEOPLE.

Jail records show Rodriguez is due in Onondaga court Monday. He has yet to enter a plea to the charge he faces and it was unknown Monday if he has a lawyer who could comment in his behalf.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said additional charges are possible and could be revealed at a press conference Monday.