Minnesota Music Teacher Allegedly Boasted of Having Sex with Underage Male Student

A high school music teacher in Minnesota was arrested earlier this week after allegedly sending nude photos to a teenage student to whom he had also bragged about having sex with another underage student.

PEOPLE confirms that Erik Akervik, 29, is facing felony criminal sexual conduct and electronic solicitation of a child charges. He has yet to enter a plea to the two counts against him but is expected to do so during his next court date, on May 11.

He has been released on $100,000 bail. He could not be reached for comment, and an attorney is not listed for him.

Akervik teaches at Burnsville High School, in Burnsville, Minnesota. According to the criminal complaint against him, which was obtained by PEOPLE, a school official informed a school resource officer on Monday that Akervik had allegedly sent sexually explicit messages to a 15-year-old male student.

That officer spoke to the student, who claimed Akervik befriended him through a number of social media platforms about a year ago.

Last month, Akervik allegedly started messaging the student via Snapchat. One message read, “I’d like to get to know you closer and better,” the criminal complaint claims.

The student and teacher allegedly exchanged messages for two days — and then Akervik began sending him nude photos.

The teen saved the photos, which allegedly included Akervik’s genitalia, as well as the text from their conversations. In one exchange, Akervik allegedly admitted to “taking the virginity of a 15 or 16-year-old,” the criminal complaint states.

Akervik allegedly referenced that other student by name, and police tracked him down. Authorities learned that Akervik had allegedly invited the second student to his Burnsville apartment in December, when the boy was 16.

After watching television, Akervik began kissing the student, authorities allege in the criminal complaint. The two then engaged in a sex act, the complaint claims.

Akervik has worked as a vocal instructor for the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage school district since August 2013. His status at Burnsville High, following his arrest, was not immediately clear, and a district spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

But according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the school district said officials learned of the allegations on Saturday after receiving a complaint, and they then contacted police.

“We are committed to fully working with the Burnsville Police Department in their investigation and take appropriate action to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for our students,” the district said in a statement, the Star Tribune reports.

From 2010 to 2013, Akervik was a music teacher for Jefferson Community School in Minneapolis, and he also worked as a youth choral director at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in Minneapolis for six years.

Police have asked that anyone who has information about other possible victims contact Sgt. Patrick Gast at the Burnsville Police Department at 952-895-4609.