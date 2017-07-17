Killing on the Farm: Pennsylvania Cousins Accused in Deaths of 4 Young Men

Four Pennsylvania Men Vanish, Sparking Intensive Search

On July 5, four young men — 19-year-olds Dean Finocchiaro and Jimi Tar Patrick, 21-year-old Tom Meo, and Mark Sturgis, 22 — were reported missing, leading to a sweeping search by investigators in Pennsylvania's Buck County.

Patrick was last seen on July 5, while Meo, Sturgis, and Finocchiaro all disappeared on July 7.

Sturgis and Meo are longtime friends who work in construction for Sturgis' father. Finocchiaro is a mutual friend of theirs, according to detectives.

The families of all four men began holding a constant vigil last week outside the farm owned by the family of Cosmo DiNardo; Patrick and DiNardo were connected through Facebook, but the extent of their acquaintance remains unclear.