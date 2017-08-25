‘I’m the One You’re Looking For,’ Says N.Y. Suspect in Killing of Woman and Her Daughter

An upstate New York man accused of fatally stabbing a woman and her 4-year-old daughter allegedly confessed to police he committed the crime while he was on heroin, according to reports.

Bryan Redden, 21, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder for the Aug. 11 death of Crystal L. Riley, 33, and her 4-year-old daughter, Lilly Frasier, Warren County court officials tell PEOPLE.

On Thursday, Warren County prosecutors filed arrest affidavits, police statements and video recordings pertaining to the investigation. According to the Post–Star, which obtained those documents, Redden told police while in custody he was high on heroin the morning he allegedly killed Riley and her daughter and that he regretted his actions.

Redden was arrested on Aug. 11 after Glens Falls police spotted him driving Riley’s vehicle hours after the killings. When he was pulled over, he allegedly said, “I’m the one you’re looking for … you know, the murderer,” the Post-Star reports.

He allegedly told police he was on his way to turn himself in when he was pulled over and added that he was going to plead guilty, the paper reports.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Redden, originally from West Virginia, was homeless, a Glens Falls police officer tells PEOPLE. He had moved to the Glens Falls area a year before the alleged murders and on his Facebook page describes himself as a “carnie” who had worked a string of restaurant jobs, the officer says.

At the time of his arrest, Redden claimed he and Riley were in a romantic relationship, according to the Albany Times Union.

The victims were discovered by Riley’s mother, the officer says.

“I’m just heartbroken that somebody could do that to a woman and her baby,” Mary Ann Johnson, whose daughter was a longtime friend of Riley’s, said at candlelight vigil earlier this month, according to NBC affiliate WNYT.

“I don’t believe that we’re ever going to know why,” Glens Falls Police Chief Anthony Lyndon told News10. “We’re never going to have that story completely told because we’re only getting one side of that story.”

Redden pleaded not guilty to the murder charges as well as lesser charges including possession of a weapon and vehicle theft. He is being held without bail at Warren County Jail and has been appointed a public defender, who could not be reached or comment.