2 Brothers and a Third Man Accused of Murdering Maryland Teenager

Authorities in Maryland have filed murder charges against three men — two of them brothers — over a fatal shooting last weekend that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man, PEOPLE confirms.

Investigators from the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office allege that Carlos Garita-Salazar was gunned down at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday by brothers Carlos Cardenas-Banegas, 29, and Wilfredo Cardenas-Banegas, 24.

Detectives would not discuss what led them to the two men, from Riverdale, Maryland, or how Kevin Soriana-Hernand, an 18-year-old from Landover Hills, Maryland, is possibly connected to the killing.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s off obtained by PEOPLE, patrol officers responded to reports of gunfire early Saturday to find Garita-Salazar inside a car, bleeding profusely from his chest.

Garita-Salazar, of Landover Hills, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have yet to disclose a possible motive in this case.

The three suspects are being held in jail on a no-bond status.

None of them have appeared before a judge to enter a plea to the charges, and it is unclear if they have hired attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

Those with any information about this case are being asked to call 301-772-4925. Information can also be left anonymously at 866-411-8477.