Brother of Fla. School Shooter Arrested for Allegedly Trespassing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High

The younger brother of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter was arrested Monday after he was allegedly seen trespassing on the school grounds.

Zachary Cruz was arrested and charged with trespassing on school grounds, according to the online Broward County Sheriff’s database. He posted a $25 bond.

The 18-year-old was seen skateboarding through the school by security cameras at about 4:30 p.m. despite receiving warnings from school officials to stay off the campus, a police report said according to the Associated Press.

Cruz told authorities he was there to “reflect on the school shooting and to soak it in,” the wire reported.

He allegedly went past the campus’ locked doors and gates, according to The Washington Post.

His 19-year-old brother, Nikolas Cruz, is in custody and is being held without bond. He has not entered a plea after being charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder — one for each person he allegedly killed.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel announced in February that Nikolas was a former student of the school who was expelled for disciplinary reasons.

He said 12 people were killed within the school building, two people were killed just outside the building, one person was killed on a nearby street corner and two people died in the hospital.

According to the AP, jail records for Zachary did not list an attorney.