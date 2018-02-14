A California man and his girlfriend have been arrested in the death of the man’s 6-year-old half-brother.

On the morning of Feb. 12, Sacramento County Sheriff Department deputies responded to a call from the local fire department reporting an unresponsive child. Upon arrival, deputies found the child deceased and believed the circumstances around his death were suspicious, according to a sheriff’s department news release.

Miguel Uribe, 22, and 26-year-old Angelica Garcia were arrested for child neglect and child abuse resulting in a child’s death, the news release states.

It remains unclear how the boy, who has been identified as Ralph Serna, died, the Sacramento Bee reports.

Both Uribe and Garcia lived in the home at the time of the boy’s death, according to the news release.

Speaking to the outlet, the child’s father, James Serna, said he never saw any signs of abuse when he visited his son.

“I loved every minute with him. He loved me and I loved him too,” Serna told Fox40.

Garcia is being held in county jail on a $500,000.00 bond while Uribe is being held without bail. It is unclear whether they have attorneys or have entered pleas.