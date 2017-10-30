A father and son both died from apparent heroin overdoses early Sunday morning, PEOPLE confirms.

At about 2 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a 911 call about two unconscious men: Joseph Andrade, 44, and his son, Carlos Andrade, 22, a spokeswoman with the New York City Police Department tells PEOPLE.

EMTs administered CPR to both men, the spokeswoman says. When they failed to respond, they rushed them to NYU Lutheran Medical Center Hospital in Brooklyn.

Carlos was pronounced dead at 4:10 a.m. His father was pronounced dead at 4:11 a.m.

One bag of an alleged controlled substance was recovered at the scene, the spokeswoman says. A police source tells PEOPLE the men died of an overdose of a mixture containing heroin.

The two had attended a birthday party that night in Brooklyn and told their girlfriends they were going outside to smoke cigarettes, Fox News reports.

When they failed to return, the women went to look for them and found them lying in the street, the outlet reports.