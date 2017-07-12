Bronx Toddler Siblings Who Died After Being Put to Bed Were Beaten to Death: Autopsy

Two Bronx toddler siblings who died after being found unresponsive in their bedroom early Monday morning were beaten to death, the city’s medical examiner confirms to PEOPLE.

Micha Gee, 3, and his sister Olivia, 2, died of “blunt impact injuries of torso,” the medical examiner’s office announced in a statement.

No arrests have been made, the official says.

Shortly after 1 a.m., police responded to a 911 call made by the siblings’ mother, who said the pair suffered from severe asthma, an NYPD official tells PEOPLE.

Upon arrival, first responders found Olivia and Micha unconscious and transported them to a local hospital, where they died within three minutes of each other an hour later, the official says.

According to the official, at 1 a.m. the couple told authorities the mom’s boyfriend went to check on the sleeping children when he realized they weren’t breathing. The couple then called 911, the official said.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Police were suspicious about the children’s deaths and Monday autopsies on the pair ruled their deaths as homicides, the official says.

Charles M. Zsebedics, the general manager of the housing complex where the children lived, told the New York Times the community is “beyond heartbroken.”

“They were always well groomed, well taken care of, good-natured children,” Zsebedics said. “Whatever the circumstances, no, I would never imagine something like this would take place.”

PEOPLE was unable to reach the childrens’ mother.