People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Crime

Multiple People Shot at Bronx Hospital, Shooter Dead

By @GregHanlon and @CiCiAdams_

Posted on

Source: ABC7/Twitter

Multiple people have been shot inside Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center in the Bronx and the shooter is dead, a New York Police Department source tells PEOPLE.

The number of victims is unknown, as is the extent of the injuries, the source says.

The NYPD is on the scene and warned residents to avoid the area, the department announced in a tweet.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has been briefed on the shooting, the mayor’s office announced.

Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms have also responded, the agency tweeted.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

Sponsored Stories

More

More