Multiple People Shot at Bronx Hospital, Shooter Dead

Multiple people have been shot inside Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center in the Bronx and the shooter is dead, a New York Police Department source tells PEOPLE.

The number of victims is unknown, as is the extent of the injuries, the source says.

The NYPD is on the scene and warned residents to avoid the area, the department announced in a tweet.

Due to reports of a shooting incident at Bronx Lebanon Hospital, avoid the area of 1650 Grand Concourse. More information to follow. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 30, 2017

Mayor Bill de Blasio has been briefed on the shooting, the mayor’s office announced.

Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms have also responded, the agency tweeted.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.