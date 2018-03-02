Rep. Brian Mast will never forget the day he met Aaron Feis.

Mast, a former Army Staff Sgt. who became a double amputee after he stepped on an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan, was just moving into his new home in Parkland, Florida with his pregnant wife and young son. A non-profit had built a house for the decorated 12-year veteran, who earned a Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, and Army Commendation Medal for Valor.

But moving presented a daunting task for Mast and his family. Until they met Feis, an assistant football coach and security guard at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, who had heard that Mast was moving into town. Feis had sprung into action and showed up with a caravan of football and lacrosse players to help lug boxes from the garage to their appointed rooms and unpack.

From that moment on, Mast, who now uses prosthetic legs, was eternally grateful.

“It’s difficult to pick up or move anything, especially if it’s fragile because I might drop it. I fall down every single day,” he tells PEOPLE. Without the crew, Mast says, “It would have been more difficult, certainly on my wife.”

Today, Mast and his wife have three children, and he is a Republican Congressman, who represents the district where he now lives in nearby Palm City, Florida.

But Feis became one of the 17 victims of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He died a hero while protecting students from the shooter.

Feis’s death made Mast think — and ultimately, to change his position on laws to prevent gun violence. Now, he is calling for a short-term ban on the sale of assault weapons while Congress studies the epidemic of mass shootings.

“I went to his funeral and sat in the crowd,” Mast says.

A faculty member remembered the assistant coach as the lowest-paid member of the faculty who made the biggest difference in people’s lives every day. It struck a chord with Mast, whose duties in the Army centered on protecting others.

“Even in his last moments he did everything he could do to help,” Mast says. “He was only in my life a little bit, but he did impact it.”

The two men would see each other around Parkland — at the grocery store or the gas station — and always greet each other warmly. Mast says he never thought the day would come when he wouldn’t see Feis again.

When he thinks about what he can do to keep the country safe, he said he felt compelled to change his position, which represented a split with most of his Republican colleagues. “Having been somebody who has fired tens of thousands of rounds, I do not believe that we are safer having unfettered access,” he says.

He can’t stop thinking about Feis. “I think about the people in Las Vegas, Orlando, and of course, in Parkland, and now specifically one person that I knew. A face, a personality, a smile that I will never forget. He did everything he could to help the people around him – and he gave his life doing it.”