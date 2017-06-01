Brian and Courtney Halye: 5 Things About the Ohio Couple Whose Overdose Death Was Discovered by Children

Back in March, a Spirit Airlines pilot and his wife were found unresponsive on the floor of their bedroom by their own children. The couple’s 13-year-old son called 911, but Brian and Courtney Halye were dead when first responders arrived.

This week, the coroner’s office released its findings: the Halyes accidentally overdosed on a lethal combination of cocaine and carfentanil, a powerful derivative of fentanyl often used to tranquilize rhinoceroses and elephants.

Here are five things to know about the Halyes and their overdose deaths.

1. The Couple’s Bodies Were Discovered By Their Own Children

Brian, 36, married Courtney, 34, in 2012, and they both had two children from previous relationships — he, two daughters and she, a son and a daughter.

The children ranged in age from 9 to 13.

On March 16, the Halye’s children peeked into their parents’ bedroom after the couple failed to wake them up for school, and found them unresponsive.

Officials confirm the 13-year-old son called 911. “I just woke up and my two parents are on the floor … my sister said they’re not waking up,” the boy said as the three sisters cried in the background. “They’re not breathing … They were very cold.”

2. The Children Were Living With Relatives After Their Parents Died

Courtney’s friend, Monica Camacho, told PEOPLE in April that the four children were living with relatives and were having a hard time handling coping with their parents’ deaths.

“The family has a strong support system,” Camacho explained. “They’re not doing well. They’re very sad. This was a shock to them, and they’re surrounded by people who are helping them cope with this.”

3. The Couple Overdose on Cocaine and Animal Tranquilizers

According to officials, the Halyes had overdosed on a lethal combination of cocaine and carfentanil, a powerful derivative of fentanyl often used to tranquilize rhinoceroses and elephants.

A spokeswoman for the Montgomery County Coroner’s office says the couple combined the two potent substances. Their deaths have been ruled accidental.

Medical examiners can not say for sure if the Halyes knew the cocaine they were taking had been laced with carfentanil, which is 1,000 times more powerful than morphine.

But both the husband and wife injected the drug.

Coroners initially listed the preliminary cause of death as being “consistent with a heroin or fentanyl overdose.”

4. Friends Said The Halyes ‘Had Their Issues’

Those who knew the couple claim that Courtney had a history of drug use.

In an interview in late March, Camacho told PEOPLE she thought her friend had defeated her demons.

“I knew that they had their issues,” Camacho explained, “but I honestly thought that she had things under control. This is so shocking to everyone.”

Additionally, a police incident report from January 2016 alleged that Courtney — a Type 1 diabetic — had a history of drug use.

According to the coroner, Courtney had a number of needle puncture marks on her right thigh and left wrist, while Brian had a single puncture wound on his right arm.

5. Brian Flew His Last Flight Six Days Before He Died

In March, Spirit Airlines confirmed to PEOPLE that Brian was a pilot for the company.

His last flight, according to the company, was on March 10 — six days before his overdose death.

The company added in its statement to PEOPLE that it conducts random alcohol and drug tests on all employees, immediately terminating employment if any employee tests positive.